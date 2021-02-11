NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Is Up 16.66% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is 16.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $28.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.81, the stock is 6.23% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 21.71% off its SMA200. NS registered -39.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.41.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.22%, and is -0.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1441 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $1.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.64. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 237.55% and -40.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $371.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), with 11.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.42% while institutional investors hold 64.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.20M, and float is at 97.77M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 57.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 12.45 million shares valued at $179.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.40% of the NS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 11.58 million shares valued at $122.95 million to account for 10.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 6.84 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $72.59 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 4.26 million with a market value of $45.24 million.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by del Alamo Jorge A., the company’s SVP and Controller. SEC filings show that del Alamo Jorge A. sold 6,527 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $16.10 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67137.0 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that Hill Dan J (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $10.00 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58614.0 shares of the NS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Bates Jesse D (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $7.44 for $14880.0. The insider now directly holds 41,752 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -57.76% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 91.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 42.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.76.