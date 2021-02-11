O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Is Down -4.58% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ: OIIM) is -4.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OIIM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is -8.59% and 2.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock 93.81% off its SMA200. OIIM registered 430.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 209.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.85.

The stock witnessed a -7.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.49%, and is -11.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) has around 378 employees, a market worth around $271.12M and $73.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.86 and Fwd P/E is 18.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 793.88% and -22.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O2Micro International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $23.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -343.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.50% in year-over-year returns.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in O2Micro International Limited (OIIM), with institutional investors hold 45.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.05M, and float is at 25.64M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 45.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC with over 3.53 million shares valued at $12.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.58% of the OIIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DnB Asset Management AS with 2.4 million shares valued at $22.07 million to account for 9.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.04 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $7.22 million, while White Pine Capital, LLC holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $2.58 million.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 43.34% up over the past 12 months. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) is 97.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.