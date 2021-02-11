Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) is -3.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $22.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBCI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $12.88, the stock is 3.12% and -0.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71831.0 and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 1.28% off its SMA200. OBCI registered 257.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.32.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.04%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $121.59M and $52.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.98. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 317.04% and -42.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Analyst Forecasts

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI), with 6.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.30% while institutional investors hold 36.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.46M, and float is at 2.91M with Short Float at 5.56%. Institutions hold 11.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $3.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.82% of the OBCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.21 million shares valued at $2.98 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 0.18 million shares representing 1.91% and valued at over $2.59 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 71686.0 with a market value of $1.03 million.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUDMAN WILLIAM, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that DUDMAN WILLIAM sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $14.50 per share for a total of $14500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that Dornau Gregor M (EVP Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 3,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $14.36 per share for $49556.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the OBCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Dornau Gregor M (EVP Sales & Marketing) disposed off 43 shares at an average price of $14.37 for $618.0. The insider now directly holds 456,929 shares of Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI).

Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading 3.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.61.