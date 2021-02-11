OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) – The -11.86% Downside Potential Remains

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: OFS) is 9.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $11.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OFS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -11.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -11.86% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.83, the stock is 9.80% and 8.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50025.0 and changing 0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 46.96% off its SMA200. OFS registered -32.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.64.

The stock witnessed a 11.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.67%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $104.97M and $47.76M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.91. Distance from 52-week low is 130.97% and -34.59% from its 52-week high.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OFS Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $10.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.30% in year-over-year returns.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in OFS Capital Corporation (OFS), with 2.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.00% while institutional investors hold 15.58% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 12.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Confluence Investment Management Llc with over 0.46 million shares valued at $3.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.40% of the OFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Truist Financial Corp with 0.34 million shares valued at $1.6 million to account for 2.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.15 million shares representing 1.12% and valued at over $0.71 million, while Advisors Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Porter Mukya, the company’s Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Porter Mukya bought 210 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $5.66 per share for a total of $1189.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 210.0 shares.

OFS Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Owen Jeffery S. (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 11,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $5.79 per share for $69191.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14500.0 shares of the OFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Owen Jeffery S. (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 2,550 shares at an average price of $5.17 for $13184.0. The insider now directly holds 2,550 shares of OFS Capital Corporation (OFS).