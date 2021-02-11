Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) is -25.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.60 and a high of $37.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.78% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.74% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.95, the stock is -5.21% and -15.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 79160.0 and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -1.71% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.37.

Distance from 52-week low is 64.04% and -36.74% from its 52-week high.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncorus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.90% this year.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Oncorus Inc. (ONCR), with 410.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 45.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.85M, and float is at 22.21M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 44.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fosun International Ltd with over 0.96 million shares valued at $31.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.26% of the ONCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.33 million shares valued at $10.6 million to account for 1.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. which holds 11000.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.36 million, while SG Americas Securities, LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 9103.0 with a market value of $0.29 million.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flynn James E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Flynn James E bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $15.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Oncorus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that MPM SunStates Fund, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 173,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $15.00 per share for $2.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.85 million shares of the ONCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, MPM BioVentures 2014, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 173,776 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $2.61 million. The insider now directly holds 2,849,453 shares of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR).