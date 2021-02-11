Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) up 80.45% since start of the year

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) is 80.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.79 and a high of $14.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OPNT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.5% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.87% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.49, the stock is 36.31% and 56.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85335.0 and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 59.50% off its SMA200. OPNT registered 17.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 58.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.58.

The stock witnessed a 66.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.31%, and is 23.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $57.82M and $27.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.47% and -1.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.30%).

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $9.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT), with 241.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.67% while institutional investors hold 32.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.26M, and float is at 3.97M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 31.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.25 million shares valued at $2.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.93% of the OPNT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.22 million shares valued at $1.62 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fondren Management, LP which holds 0.14 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $1.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.77 million.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thomas Thomas T., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas Thomas T. bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $8.05 per share for a total of $4025.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that Thomas Thomas T. (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $8.40 per share for $21000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4500.0 shares of the OPNT stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) that is trading 57.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9160.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.