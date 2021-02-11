Owens Corning (OC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 12.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.56 and a high of $87.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OC stock was last observed hovering at around $85.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $87.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.06% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -39.25% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.94, the stock is 3.23% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 29.08% off its SMA200. OC registered 34.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.45.

The stock witnessed a 4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.52%, and is 4.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Owens Corning (OC) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $9.26B and $6.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.76. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 197.41% and -3.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Owens Corning (OC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Owens Corning (OC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Owens Corning is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $1.8B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Owens Corning (OC) Top Institutional Holders

662 institutions hold shares in Owens Corning (OC), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.81% while institutional investors hold 99.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.80M, and float is at 106.27M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 97.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.72 million shares valued at $887.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.82% of the OC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.11 million shares valued at $695.92 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boston Partners which holds 7.8 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $591.18 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 4.49 million with a market value of $340.07 million.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Owens Corning (OC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Gunner, the company’s President, Roofing. SEC filings show that Smith Gunner sold 3,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 30 at a price of $64.68 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24905.0 shares.

Owens Corning disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 06 that SMITH DANIEL T (SVP and Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 06 and was made at $75.00 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60652.0 shares of the OC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Schmidt Kelly (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 4,967 shares at an average price of $69.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 19,807 shares of Owens Corning (OC).

Owens Corning (OC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 31.74% up over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 13.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.