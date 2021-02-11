Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Is Down -2.99% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is -2.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.05 and a high of $148.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PKG stock was last observed hovering at around $131.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.81% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -19.46% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $133.79, the stock is -2.94% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 17.68% off its SMA200. PKG registered 30.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.36.

The stock witnessed a -8.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.52%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $12.59B and $6.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.30% and -9.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Packaging Corporation of America is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.5 with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Top Institutional Holders

782 institutions hold shares in Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), with 1.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 93.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.20M, and float is at 93.29M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 91.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.6 million shares valued at $1.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.18% of the PKG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 10.32 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 10.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.94 million shares representing 8.37% and valued at over $1.09 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 7.24% of the shares totaling 6.86 million with a market value of $748.55 million.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneider Robert Andrew, the company’s SVP & CIO. SEC filings show that Schneider Robert Andrew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $134.22 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32024.0 shares.

Packaging Corporation of America disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Hassfurther Thomas A (Exec. VP) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $135.00 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PKG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Hassfurther Thomas A (Exec. VP) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $130.15 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 149,294 shares of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG).

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading 9.08% up over the past 12 months. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is 3.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.