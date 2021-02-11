PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) on Track to Reach $3.00 in a Year

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) is 66.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -45.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -45.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is 36.17% and 39.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98704.0 and changing 17.57% at the moment leaves the stock 75.79% off its SMA200. PRT registered -10.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4478.

The stock witnessed a 38.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.94%, and is 37.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.57% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 18.35 and Fwd P/E is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is 64.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 335.00% and -16.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PermRock Royalty Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $4.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 88.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 108.60% in year-over-year returns.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT), with institutional investors hold 51.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.17M, and float is at 6.29M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 51.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is G.F.W. Energy X, L.P. with over 5.88 million shares valued at $10.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.32% of the PRT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 0.23 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 1.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 71247.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 15244.0 with a market value of $28353.0.