Positives for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) as stock gains in recent trading

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) is 90.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.83 and a high of $3.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASLN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 45.51% and 64.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 89.68% off its SMA200. ASLN registered 65.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0771 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8032.

The stock witnessed a 74.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 111.52%, and is 27.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.55% over the week and 10.53% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 320.48% and -2.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-283.40%).

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), with institutional investors hold 10.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.99M, and float is at 37.99M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 10.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 1.42 million shares valued at $2.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.97% of the ASLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC with 1.38 million shares valued at $2.62 million to account for 18.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Platinum Investment Management Ltd which holds 0.43 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $0.81 million, while DAFNA Capital Management, LLC holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 86082.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.