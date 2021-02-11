Positives for GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) as stock gains in recent trading

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is 26.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $15.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 58.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 6.48% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -23.09% off its SMA200. GTT registered -67.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8394 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.7361.

The stock witnessed a 33.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.39%, and is -4.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.52% over the week and 10.85% over the month.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $277.55M and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.52% and -71.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GTT Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $417.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), with 11.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.18% while institutional investors hold 94.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.26M, and float is at 42.59M with Short Float at 18.87%. Institutions hold 75.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with over 15.88 million shares valued at $81.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.99% of the GTT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Conifer Management, L.L.C. with 5.21 million shares valued at $26.88 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 4.37 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $22.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $11.58 million.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times.

GTT Communications Inc. (GTT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -16.41% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -25.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.69.