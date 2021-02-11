Positives for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) as stock gains in recent trading

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is 3.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.67 and a high of $104.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $97.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.38% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.76% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $96.80, the stock is 1.97% and 3.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 14.51% off its SMA200. NTRS registered -5.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.01.

The stock witnessed a -1.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.61%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) has around 19800 employees, a market worth around $20.02B and $6.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.74 and Fwd P/E is 13.66. Profit margin for the company is 22.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.55% and -7.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.48 with sales reaching $1.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Top Institutional Holders

880 institutions hold shares in Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS), with 779k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 84.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 208.11M, and float is at 207.13M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 84.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.03 million shares valued at $1.72 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.59% of the NTRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.95 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 6.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.8 million shares representing 4.23% and valued at over $686.48 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $702.62 million.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FRADKIN STEVEN L, the company’s President/Wealth Management. SEC filings show that FRADKIN STEVEN L sold 8,473 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $91.50 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51006.0 shares.

Northern Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that St Clair Joyce (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $94.24 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28774.0 shares of the NTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Allnutt Lauren E (EVP & Controller) disposed off 1,286 shares at an average price of $95.37 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 3,382 shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -10.08% down over the past 12 months. BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) is 5.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.41% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.