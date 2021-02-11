Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:PVG Stock Is Going Next

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) is -2.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $14.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PVG stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $13.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.83% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.24% lower than the price target low of $10.57 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.23, the stock is 4.21% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. PVG registered 17.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.81.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.64%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.29% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $583.49M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.40 and Fwd P/E is 22.46. Distance from 52-week low is 177.28% and -22.82% from its 52-week high.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pretium Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $83.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.70% this year.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG), with 3.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 78.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.25M, and float is at 187.05M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 77.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.1 million shares valued at $258.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.73% of the PVG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 10.66 million shares valued at $122.37 million to account for 5.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.32 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $94.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 5.35 million with a market value of $68.74 million.

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Gold Inc. (NGD) that is trading 105.55% up over the past 12 months. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is 19.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.78.