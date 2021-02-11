Progenity Inc. (PROG) Latest News and Helpful Information

How have the shares performed?

Progenity Inc. (PROG) saw downtrend of -2.29% in the recent trading with $5.98 being its most recent. The current price level -62.44% lower than the highest price of $15.92 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 94.16% higher than the lowest price of $3.08 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on PROG appeared in GlobeNewswire under the title “Progenity to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences” on Feb-10-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -23.92% below one month high and is +14.56% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Progenity Inc. (PROG)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $5.55 while that of 5-day is reading $6.07.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 5 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.60 for the stock.

Progenity Inc. Earnings – What Happened With PROG

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. Progenity Inc. (PROG) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of -40.30% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $25.94 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $24.72 million.

PROG – Progenity Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of -0.72 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 5 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was -1.01.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 46.63 million. PROG does have institutional investors; and they hold 65.20% of the stock.

Progenity Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 8 new insider purchases involving 8,626,736 shares. On the other hand, PROG declared 15,974 shares have been sold in 6 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Sep 29, 2020, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC was the top most holder in Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) with an ownership of 6.54 million shares of the company or 11.72% of the stake worth $59.0 million. The filing also reveals Blackrock Inc. as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 1.13% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $3.36 million for having 0.63 million shares in hand.

Fred Alger Management, LLC also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 0.78% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 56 institutions which have possession in PROG’s shares.

