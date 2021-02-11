PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trading 118.55% higher than its 52 week low: What does Wall Street Say?

How have the shares performed?

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) saw downtrend of -0.61% in the recent trading with $49.00 being its most recent. The current price level -16.38% lower than the highest price of $58.60 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 118.55% higher than the lowest price of $22.42 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on PUBM appeared in GlobeNewswire under the title “PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences” on Feb-04-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -16.38% below one month high and is +96.00% above of the lowest during that time.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Strong Buy by 5 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 1.80 for the stock.

PubMatic Inc. Earnings – What Happened With PUBM

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $34.39 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $47.4 million.

PUBM – PubMatic Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

4 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 43.30 million. PUBM does have institutional investors; and they hold 35.30% of the stock.

PubMatic Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. was the top most holder in PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) with an ownership of 0.7 million shares of the company or 11.87% of the stake worth $19.59 million. The filing also reveals FNY Investment Advisers, LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 0.03% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $41940.0 for having 1500.0 shares in hand.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by PubMatic Inc. was 1.61 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.00.

Technical Analysis of PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock