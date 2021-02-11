Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE: PZN) is 33.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $9.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PZN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.63% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.63% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.75, the stock is 12.93% and 23.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91125.0 and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 65.02% off its SMA200. PZN registered 17.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.36.

The stock witnessed a 21.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.05%, and is 13.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $668.17M and $138.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.34. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.79% and -1.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (127.00%).

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pzena Investment Management Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.20% this year.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Top Institutional Holders

100 institutions hold shares in Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN), with 340.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 66.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.93M, and float is at 16.49M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 64.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.92 million shares valued at $10.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.41% of the PZN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Deprince, Race & Zollo, Inc. with 1.21 million shares valued at $6.51 million to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.15 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $8.37 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $5.22 million.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cai Chenyu Caroline, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Cai Chenyu Caroline sold 401 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $7.90 per share for a total of $3168.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westwood Holdings Group Inc. (WHG) that is trading -49.24% down over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 6.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.