Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) trading 33.96% higher than its 52 week low: What does Wall Street Say?

How have the shares performed?

Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) saw downtrend of -1.31% in the recent trading with $13.61 being its most recent. The current price level -12.36% lower than the highest price of $15.53 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 33.96% higher than the lowest price of $10.16 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -12.36% below one month high and is +20.12% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $12.69 while that of 5-day is reading $13.76.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform.

Qell Acquisition Corp. Earnings – What Happened With QELL

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor.

QELL – Qell Acquisition Corp. Stock Earnings Estimates

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 37.95 million.

Qell Acquisition Corp. – Insider Activity and Holdings

As on Dec 30, 2020, AllianceBernstein, L.P. was the top most holder in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) with an ownership of 55000.0 shares of the company or 0.14% of the stake worth $0.68 million. The filing also reveals Simplex Trading, LLC as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 0.12% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $0.57 million for having 46400.0 shares in hand.

Technical Analysis of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) stock