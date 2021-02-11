Qiwi plc (QIWI) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is 11.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.62 and a high of $21.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QIWI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $907.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.29% off the consensus price target high of $1615.63 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 98.57% higher than the price target low of $807.88 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is 11.30% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.48 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -23.30% off its SMA200. QIWI registered -41.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.17.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.98%, and is 11.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) has around 3630 employees, a market worth around $719.70M and $550.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.91 and Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.76% and -45.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Qiwi plc (QIWI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qiwi plc (QIWI) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qiwi plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $88.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) Top Institutional Holders

143 institutions hold shares in Qiwi plc (QIWI), with 898.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.44% while institutional investors hold 88.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.32M, and float is at 11.88M with Short Float at 10.27%. Institutions hold 87.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 3.54 million shares valued at $61.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.88% of the QIWI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.09 million shares valued at $36.27 million to account for 4.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd which holds 1.59 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $27.6 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.86% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $16.65 million.

Qiwi plc (QIWI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) that is trading -2.78% down over the past 12 months. EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) is 9.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.