QRTEP Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) Now

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEP) is 1.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.63 and a high of $106.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QRTEP stock was last observed hovering at around $101.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -621.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -817.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $100.95, the stock is 0.64% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75832.0 and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 1.76% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.84.

Distance from 52-week low is 13.90% and -4.76% from its 52-week high.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEP), with institutional investors hold 40.46% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 378.50M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 40.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Founders Capital Management LLC with over 25151.0 shares valued at $2.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the QRTEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 20000.0 shares valued at $1.98 million to account for 0.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are New York State Common Retirement Fund which holds 14282.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $1.41 million, while Martingale Asset Management, L.P. holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 8326.0 with a market value of $0.82 million.