Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) on Track to Reach $260.00 in a Year

Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is 13.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.14 and a high of $291.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KWR stock was last observed hovering at around $288.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02% off its average median price target of $260.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.38% off the consensus price target high of $291.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.45% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $286.98, the stock is 4.36% and 9.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89281.0 and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 38.20% off its SMA200. KWR registered 59.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $267.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $222.98.

The stock witnessed a 7.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.14%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) has around 325 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $1.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 794.96 and Fwd P/E is 41.39. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.38% and -1.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quaker Chemical Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.52 with sales reaching $366.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR), with 4.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.35% while institutional investors hold 111.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.74M, and float is at 13.31M with Short Float at 12.48%. Institutions hold 83.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.97 million shares valued at $499.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the KWR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Durable Capital Partners LP with 1.56 million shares valued at $280.67 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.5 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $268.9 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 7.73% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $247.63 million.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hall Mary Dean, the company’s SVP, CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hall Mary Dean sold 8,631 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $255.50 per share for a total of $2.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3660.0 shares.

Quaker Chemical Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that STEEPLES ADRIAN (SVP, Managing Director – EMEA) sold a total of 1,228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $255.86 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6475.0 shares of the KWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Traub Robert T (SVP, GC & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 2,089 shares at an average price of $252.91 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 2,870 shares of Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR).

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) that is trading 46.47% up over the past 12 months. WD-40 Company (WDFC) is 78.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 24.25.