Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 18.91% Upside

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is 22.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $26.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.91% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.83% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.95, the stock is 3.77% and 16.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 83.29% off its SMA200. REZI registered 162.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.51.

The stock witnessed a 9.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.77%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $3.67B and $4.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 597.58% and -2.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resideo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $1.45B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Top Institutional Holders

473 institutions hold shares in Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), with 582.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 81.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.42M, and float is at 107.77M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 81.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.11 million shares valued at $470.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.90% of the REZI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.22 million shares valued at $134.38 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC which holds 8.87 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $97.54 million, while Freshford Capital Management, LLC holds 7.03% of the shares totaling 8.68 million with a market value of $95.49 million.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAZAR JACK R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAZAR JACK R bought 6,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $99990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43052.0 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Richardson Nina (Director) bought a total of 3,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $15.00 per share for $49995.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19630.0 shares of the REZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, FRADIN ROGER (Director) acquired 6,666 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $99990.0. The insider now directly holds 180,565 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI).