Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 8.24% Change This Year

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) is 8.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.99 and a high of $43.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RYTM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.97% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -39.91% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.18, the stock is -4.04% and 2.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 31.28% off its SMA200. RYTM registered 80.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.81.

The stock witnessed a -2.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.48%, and is 2.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.56% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 147.73% and -25.61% from its 52-week high.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $140k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.47% while institutional investors hold 94.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.14M, and float is at 42.63M with Short Float at 6.97%. Institutions hold 91.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.14 million shares valued at $111.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the RYTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.91 million shares valued at $106.45 million to account for 11.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 4.39 million shares representing 9.92% and valued at over $95.05 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 9.82% of the shares totaling 4.34 million with a market value of $129.1 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 207,604 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $29.03 per share for a total of $6.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.36 million shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 30,939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $32.39 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.57 million shares of the RYTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Desikan Nithya (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 43,602 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -20.25% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.45.