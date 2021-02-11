RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is 13.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $134.85 and a high of $428.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNG stock was last observed hovering at around $427.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.47% off its average median price target of $410.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.53% off the consensus price target high of $475.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -36.43% lower than the price target low of $315.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $429.75, the stock is 11.35% and 15.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 43.73% off its SMA200. RNG registered 89.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $386.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $313.86.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.95%, and is 8.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has around 2363 employees, a market worth around $37.50B and $1.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 367.31. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.69% and 0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.70%).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $317.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.50% in year-over-year returns.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Top Institutional Holders

730 institutions hold shares in RingCentral Inc. (RNG), with 968.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.08% while institutional investors hold 114.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.17M, and float is at 78.47M with Short Float at 6.25%. Institutions hold 113.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 10.86 million shares valued at $2.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.68% of the RNG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.1 million shares valued at $1.95 billion to account for 8.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.63 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $2.51 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 4.1 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Insider Activity

A total of 488 insider transactions have happened at RingCentral Inc. (RNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 435 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams R Neil, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams R Neil sold 2,388 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $401.48 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13078.0 shares.

RingCentral Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Williams R Neil (Director) sold a total of 2,388 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $395.52 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13078.0 shares of the RNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Agarwal Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 384 shares at an average price of $380.84 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 14,882 shares of RingCentral Inc. (RNG).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading 9.06% up over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is 71.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.94% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.78.