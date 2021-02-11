Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) up 8.17% since start of the year

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: RVSB) is 8.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $7.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVSB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.69, the stock is 6.38% and 6.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67695.0 and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 14.24% off its SMA200. RVSB registered -21.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.88.

The stock witnessed a 7.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.98%, and is 5.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $125.52M and $48.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.93% and -22.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $13.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.90% in year-over-year returns.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Top Institutional Holders

116 institutions hold shares in Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.63% while institutional investors hold 73.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.26M, and float is at 20.85M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 68.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.79 million shares valued at $14.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.48% of the RVSB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FJ Capital Management LLC with 2.22 million shares valued at $9.22 million to account for 9.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.82 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $7.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $4.21 million.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KARAS JOHN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KARAS JOHN A sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $5.28 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26098.0 shares.

Riverview Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that KARAS JOHN A (Director) sold a total of 30,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $5.05 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50098.0 shares of the RVSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Friedman Martin S. (10% Owner) disposed off 15,972 shares at an average price of $4.75 for $75867.0. The insider now directly holds 2,222,062 shares of Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB).

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 13.40% up over the past 12 months. Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.83.