Root Inc. (ROOT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 35.96% Change This Year

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is 35.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $29.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROOT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -64.31% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.36, the stock is 3.14% and 19.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 12.70% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.74.

Root Inc. (ROOT) has around 901 employees, a market worth around $5.39B and $402.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.41% and -27.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (143.10%).

Root Inc. (ROOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Root Inc. (ROOT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Root Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $147.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -308.70% this year.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Root Inc. (ROOT), with 107.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.95% while institutional investors hold 69.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 252.41M, and float is at 33.91M with Short Float at 25.32%. Institutions hold 39.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.78 million shares valued at $12.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the ROOT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Axel Capital Management, LLC with 0.15 million shares valued at $2.36 million to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 58166.0 shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $0.91 million, while Simplex Trading, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 34536.0 with a market value of $0.54 million.

Root Inc. (ROOT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malka Meyer, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer bought 753,976 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $16.55 per share for a total of $12.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.75 million shares.