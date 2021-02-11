Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 33.28% Change This Year

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is 33.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQNS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.05, the stock is -0.23% and 19.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 33.71% off its SMA200. SQNS registered 86.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.05.

The stock witnessed a 8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.36%, and is -7.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.72% over the week and 7.50% over the month.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $231.28M and $43.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.20% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.00%).

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $13.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.60% while institutional investors hold 48.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.57M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 35.05%. Institutions hold 46.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bpifrance SA with over 3.38 million shares valued at $20.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the SQNS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.81 million shares valued at $16.77 million to account for 3.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Divisar Capital Management LLC which holds 2.08 million shares representing 2.61% and valued at over $12.43 million, while Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. holds 1.23% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $5.87 million.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 98.39% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 86.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 66.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.