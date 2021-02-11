Signature Bank (SBNYP) – The 87.16% Upside Potential Remains

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNYP) is 0.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.80 and a high of $25.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBNYP stock was last observed hovering at around $25.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.72% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 83.43% higher than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.69, the stock is 0.99% and 1.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62101.0 and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 1.44% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.35.

Distance from 52-week low is 3.59% and -0.62% from its 52-week high.

Signature Bank (SBNYP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signature Bank (SBNYP) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signature Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021..

Signature Bank (SBNYP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares float is at 51.28M with Short Float at 0.15%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF with over 2.26 million shares valued at $58.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the SBNYP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Trust Preferred Securities & Income ETF with 1.2 million shares valued at $30.75 million to account for 4.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Preferred ETF which holds 0.78 million shares representing 2.77% and valued at over $19.88 million, while Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $11.84 million.