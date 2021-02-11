Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) is 15.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $48.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SILC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.53% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.53% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.48, the stock is 8.48% and 13.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69996.0 and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock 30.98% off its SMA200. SILC registered 40.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.87.

The stock witnessed a 6.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.97%, and is 9.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $347.60M and $107.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.83 and Fwd P/E is 19.56. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.60% and 0.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicom Ltd. (SILC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicom Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $28.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.70% in year-over-year returns.

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Silicom Ltd. (SILC), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.73% while institutional investors hold 64.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.96M, and float is at 6.12M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 55.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 0.84 million shares valued at $27.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the SILC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ibex Investors LLC with 0.59 million shares valued at $24.88 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Wilshire Securities Management Inc which holds 0.38 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $12.43 million, while Systematic Financial Management, L.P. holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $9.53 million.

Silicom Ltd. (SILC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Silicom Ltd. (SILC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Silicom Ltd. (SILC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lantronix Inc. (LTRX) that is trading 28.86% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -12.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.92.