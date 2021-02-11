SJW Group (SJW) up 2.65% since start of the year

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.60 and a high of $74.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SJW stock was last observed hovering at around $70.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -14.84% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $71.20, the stock is 5.32% and 4.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58128.0 and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 11.66% off its SMA200. SJW registered -1.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.84.

The stock witnessed a 2.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.60%, and is 6.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

SJW Group (SJW) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $554.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.98 and Fwd P/E is 29.75. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.14% and -4.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

SJW Group (SJW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SJW Group (SJW) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SJW Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $130M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

SJW Group (SJW) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in SJW Group (SJW), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.59% while institutional investors hold 80.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.53M, and float is at 26.09M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 73.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nuance Investments, LLC with over 2.42 million shares valued at $147.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.49% of the SJW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.26 million shares valued at $156.69 million to account for 7.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Covington Capital Management which holds 1.9 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $115.9 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $106.95 million.

SJW Group (SJW) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at SJW Group (SJW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lynch James Patrick, the company’s CFO/Treasurer. SEC filings show that Lynch James Patrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $67.93 per share for a total of $67930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22866.0 shares.

SJW Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that AVILA-WALKER WENDY (VP of Finance, Controller) sold a total of 550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $67.21 per share for $36966.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3891.0 shares of the SJW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Walters Andrew F (Chief Corp Development Officer) disposed off 4,898 shares at an average price of $67.14 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 10,342 shares of SJW Group (SJW).

SJW Group (SJW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 8.65% up over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 29.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.99.