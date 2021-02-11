Stryker Corporation (SYK) Is Down -0.82% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is -0.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.54 and a high of $247.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYK stock was last observed hovering at around $242.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $251.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.63% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -15.73% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $243.03, the stock is 2.27% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 16.21% off its SMA200. SYK registered 11.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $238.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $218.75.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.70%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $90.68B and $14.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.86 and Fwd P/E is 23.63. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.14% and -1.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stryker Corporation (SYK) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stryker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.99 with sales reaching $3.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Top Institutional Holders

1,846 institutions hold shares in Stryker Corporation (SYK), with 27.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.43% while institutional investors hold 80.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.70M, and float is at 347.85M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 74.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.53 million shares valued at $6.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.86% of the SYK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.71 million shares valued at $5.98 billion to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.28 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $6.19 billion, while Greenleaf Trust holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 20.82 million with a market value of $5.1 billion.

Stryker Corporation (SYK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Stryker Corporation (SYK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boehnlein Glenn S, the company’s VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Boehnlein Glenn S sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $239.10 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14321.0 shares.

Stryker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Lobo Kevin (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 10,697 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $236.28 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70391.0 shares of the SYK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Scannell Timothy J (President and COO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $232.61 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 213,598 shares of Stryker Corporation (SYK).

Stryker Corporation (SYK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading -2.66% down over the past 12 months. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is -10.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.