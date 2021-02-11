STTK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Now

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) is -9.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $60.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STTK stock was last observed hovering at around $51.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.16% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.45% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -40.18% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.66, the stock is -1.27% and 7.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59057.0 and changing -8.03% at the moment leaves the stock 29.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.89.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $1.96B and $11.41M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 172.19% and -21.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (72.40%).

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shattuck Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $2.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -224.60% this year.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK), with 12.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.96% while institutional investors hold 40.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.03M, and float is at 27.14M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 28.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.26 million shares valued at $328.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the STTK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.86 million shares valued at $45.08 million to account for 2.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clark Estates Inc. (The) which holds 0.8 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $41.91 million, while St. Denis J. Villere & Company holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $6.57 million.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Redmile Group, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Redmile Group, LLC bought 3,441,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $17.34 per share for a total of $59.67 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.62 million shares.