Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 16.38% Change This Year

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is 16.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WISA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is 9.47% and 21.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 61.82% off its SMA200. WISA registered -47.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6982 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6344.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.43%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $34.65M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 139.53% and -53.18% from its 52-week high.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $930k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 116.30% in year-over-year returns.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.51% while institutional investors hold 4.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.71M, and float is at 6.86M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 3.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ingalls & Snyder with over 70000.0 shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.84% of the WISA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 35700.0 shares valued at $67830.0 to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. which holds 5500.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $10450.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1785.0 with a market value of $3391.0.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOYER BRETT. SEC filings show that MOYER BRETT sold 967 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $2.37 per share for a total of $2292.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.