Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) up 21.12% since start of the year

Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) is 21.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.06 and a high of $54.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRDX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.64% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.59% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $52.71, the stock is 15.42% and 23.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73190.0 and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 27.02% off its SMA200. SRDX registered 32.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.07.

The stock witnessed a 24.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.12%, and is 17.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) has around 370 employees, a market worth around $718.96M and $94.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 684.55 and Fwd P/E is 329.44. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.94% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surmodics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $32.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -85.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.00% year-over-year.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Top Institutional Holders

210 institutions hold shares in Surmodics Inc. (SRDX), with 491.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.59% while institutional investors hold 93.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.48M, and float is at 13.19M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 90.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.22 million shares valued at $96.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.20% of the SRDX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Trigran Investments Inc with 1.76 million shares valued at $68.65 million to account for 12.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.9 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $35.08 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $34.59 million.

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Surmodics Inc. (SRDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maharaj Gary R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Maharaj Gary R sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $44.81 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Surmodics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Stich Joseph J. (SVP, HR and GM, IVD) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50562.0 shares of the SRDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Maharaj Gary R (President & CEO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $43.96 for $87926.0. The insider now directly holds 145,142 shares of Surmodics Inc. (SRDX).

Surmodics Inc. (SRDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 43.55% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 40.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.22.