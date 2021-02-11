Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SOAC Stock Is Going Next

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SOAC) is 11.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.70 and a high of $12.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SOAC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.99, the stock is 4.78% and 9.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 16.36% off its SMA200. SOAC registered a gain of 20.99% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a 11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.61% and -3.14% from its 52-week high.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) Analyst Forecasts

.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC), with institutional investors hold 53.67% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 53.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 1.58 million shares valued at $16.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.27% of the SOAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.5 million shares valued at $15.3 million to account for 5.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Periscope Capital Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $12.24 million, while Yaupon Capital Management, LP holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $10.14 million.