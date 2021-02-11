Telos Corporation (TLS) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 13.67% Upside

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) is 17.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.08 and a high of $41.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.67% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -61.88% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.85, the stock is 3.29% and 26.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 30.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.79.

Telos Corporation (TLS) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $2.35B and $181.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 147.16. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.88% and -7.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Telos Corporation (TLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telos Corporation (TLS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telos Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $44.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.20% this year.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Telos Corporation (TLS), with 13.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.35% while institutional investors hold 4.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.61M, and float is at 55.75M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 3.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.97 million shares valued at $64.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.29% of the TLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 1.3 million shares valued at $42.85 million to account for 2.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lord Abbett & Co which holds 0.54 million shares representing 0.90% and valued at over $17.73 million, while Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $12.27 million.

Telos Corporation (TLS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Telos Corporation (TLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maluda John W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Maluda John W bought 441 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $7497.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63930.0 shares.

Telos Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Schaufeld Fredrick (Director) bought a total of 262,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $17.00 per share for $4.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the TLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, Carroll Bonnie Lynn (Director) acquired 588 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $9996.0. The insider now directly holds 588 shares of Telos Corporation (TLS).