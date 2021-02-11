Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) up 46.62% since start of the year

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is 46.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $290.73 and a high of $1024.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPL stock was last observed hovering at around $1011.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 54.26% off its average median price target of $1065.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.31% off the consensus price target high of $1150.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.66% lower than the price target low of $981.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $1065.94, the stock is 22.17% and 38.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60264.0 and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock 79.88% off its SMA200. TPL registered 39.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $784.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $594.71.

The stock witnessed a 22.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.14%, and is 17.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $8.01B and $341.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.26 and Fwd P/E is 36.88. Profit margin for the company is 55.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.64% and 4.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.70%).

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.54 with sales reaching $64.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.00% in year-over-year returns.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.76M, and float is at 7.74M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STAHL MURRAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STAHL MURRAY bought 5 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1011.68 per share for a total of $5058.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1189.0 shares.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that STAHL MURRAY (Director) bought a total of 45 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $1011.68 per share for $45526.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, STAHL MURRAY (Director) acquired 5 shares at an average price of $1020.00 for $5100.0. The insider now directly holds 1,184 shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL).