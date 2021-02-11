The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Latest News and Helpful Information

How have the shares performed?

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) saw downtrend of -1.49% in the recent trading with $42.86 being its most recent. The current price level -1.70% lower than the highest price of $43.60 marked by the stock while trading over the past 52-weeks, whereas it is 62.68% higher than the lowest price of $26.35 the company dropped to over past 52-weeks. The latest news story on AZEK appeared in Business Wire under the title “The AZEK Company Announces Innovative New Building Products from TimberTech® Including The Landmark Collection” on Feb-09-21.

Squeezing the time span to 30 day period shows us the stock is currently trading -3.97% below one month high and is +12.97% above of the lowest during that time. Looking into the simple moving average, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)’s stock stands at a SMA-50 of $39.09 while that of 5-day is reading $42.82.

Do analysts rate it as a buy, sell or hold?

Irrespective of recent performance, what’s important is what the future holds. In uncertain economic times, a clear picture is difficult to get. Analysts generally have a good understanding of the market works, which gives them a leg up in making predictions. Currently, the stock has been recommended as Moderate Buy by 15 of the brokerage firms. Analyst ratings are often compiled into a single score from 1 to 5. The score of 1 signifies buy or strong buy, the score of 2 signifies outperform, the score of 3 means hold, and the score of 4 indicates underperform. The simple numeric range of brokerage firm referenced at the scale of 1 to 5 reads a current average recommendation of 2.10 for the stock.

The AZEK Company Inc. Earnings – What Happened With AZEK

Coming around sales and income figures, publically trading companies under normal circumstances post earnings and revenues near to average estimates by the Wall Street analysts, but those could came either above or below estimates and known as surprise factor. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) last released financial results for the quarter that ended 9/29/2020, posting a surprise factor of 20.80% for net revenue. During the reported three-month period, company’s sales were $263.92 billion while analysts on average were estimating the same to be $206.37 million.

AZEK – The AZEK Company Inc. Stock Earnings Estimates

The perspective of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s current quarter earnings identifies that analysts are in consensus over the estimate of 0.24 for stock’s EPS in the current quarter. 15 analysts covering the stock at Wall Street were agreed upon that EPS consensus. Company’s EPS for the last quarter was 0.29.

Investors get the exact data about the key information of institutional ownership in a listed company through its 13F filings at the Stock Exchange Commission (SEC). The total number of common shares currently owned by the public is 154.64 million. AZEK does have institutional investors; and they hold 94.90% of the stock.

The AZEK Company Inc. – Insider Activity and Holdings

Moreover, the latest SEC filings also revealed that stock came across 17 new insider purchases involving 94,251 shares. On the other hand, AZEK declared 51,893,013 shares have been sold in 24 insider transactions over the past three months.

As on Sep 29, 2020, Ares Management LLC was the top most holder in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) with an ownership of 39.22 million shares of the company or 25.35% of the stake worth $1.37 billion. The filing also reveals Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board as the second largest holder in the company with a control over 25.35% of the outstanding shares. Its stake is worth $1.37 billion for having 39.22 million shares in hand.

FMR, LLC also came holding a key position in the company during the recent quarter and it now holds 4.87% of the outstanding shares. With this there are now 206 institutions which have possession in AZEK’s shares.

The liquidity is a key characteristic of any stock and is the main point of focus of both short-term as well as long term investors before start trading into a stock. In recently reported quarter, current ratio recorded by The AZEK Company Inc. was 3.42 while posting a debt to equity ratio of 0.36. The count was 36.34 for long-term debt to equity ratio.

The AZEK Company Inc.’s return on equity, or ROE, is -13.80%, compared to the industry average of 5.68% for Industrials – Building Products & Equipment. Although this indicates that AZEK fails to use its equity well, the metric will vary significantly depending on the industry.

Technical Analysis of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) stock