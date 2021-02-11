The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 15.78% Upside

The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is 41.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $18.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBBK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.78% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.95% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.37, the stock is 12.82% and 29.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 82.87% off its SMA200. TBBK registered 50.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.63.

The stock witnessed a 28.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.56%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $207.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.04 and Fwd P/E is 9.81. Profit margin for the company is 26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 476.49% and 2.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $52.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.92% while institutional investors hold 94.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.59M, and float is at 51.15M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 90.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 5.39 million shares valued at $73.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.35% of the TBBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.44 million shares valued at $60.61 million to account for 7.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.87 million shares representing 6.71% and valued at over $33.4 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 2.62 million with a market value of $22.67 million.

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mielke Daniela, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mielke Daniela bought 5,405 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $18.52 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13405.0 shares.

The Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that COHEN DANIEL G (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $11.30 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the TBBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Chrystal John C (Director) disposed off 16,200 shares at an average price of $12.17 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 225,916 shares of The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK).

The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Internet Bancorp (INBK) that is trading 17.44% up over the past 12 months. Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is -9.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.