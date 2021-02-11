These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ALAC) is 16.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.25 and a high of $16.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALAC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.24, the stock is -5.72% and 5.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 90354.0 and changing -1.30% at the moment leaves the stock 19.11% off its SMA200. ALAC registered 31.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.15%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 7.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3311.25. Distance from 52-week low is 29.22% and -18.49% from its 52-week high.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -431.10% this year.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC), with 996.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 21.59% while institutional investors hold 31.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.34M, and float is at 1.44M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 24.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 0.45 million shares valued at $4.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.06% of the ALAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 0.35 million shares valued at $3.8 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $3.21 million, while Periscope Capital Inc. holds 1.71% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $2.7 million.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.