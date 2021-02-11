These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) is 21.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.95 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATCX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 25.48% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.57, the stock is -10.61% and 5.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56878.0 and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock 3.28% off its SMA200. ATCX registered -13.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.01.

The stock witnessed a -0.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.84%, and is -10.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $306.29M and $342.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.13% and -39.41% from its 52-week high.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44 with sales reaching $117.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -224.40% this year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.95% while institutional investors hold 66.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.78M, and float is at 2.56M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 52.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 2.2 million shares valued at $19.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.01% of the ATCX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.37 million shares valued at $12.08 million to account for 10.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.26 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $1.8 million, while Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $1.64 million.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lemoine Leonard Kyle, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lemoine Leonard Kyle bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $7.28 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56995.0 shares.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that FERRAIOLI BRIAN K (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $6.95 per share for $20850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24591.0 shares of the ATCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Powell Walter George (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.08 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 49,913 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX).