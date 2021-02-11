These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)

AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) is 42.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $55.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $26.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.93% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.46% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.44, the stock is 2.89% and 19.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99160.0 and changing -2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 5.02% off its SMA200. RCEL registered -50.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.26.

The stock witnessed a 43.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.43%, and is -3.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $571.72M and $16.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 56.73% and -52.23% from its 52-week high.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AVITA Medical Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $5.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.00% year-over-year.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) Top Institutional Holders

50 institutions hold shares in AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.19% while institutional investors hold 20.52% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 20.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 1.78 million shares valued at $44.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.23% of the RCEL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackcrane Capital, LLC with 0.47 million shares valued at $11.95 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.28 million shares representing 1.32% and valued at over $7.17 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.82% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $4.44 million.

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PERRY MICHAEL S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that PERRY MICHAEL S sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $27.41 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

AVITA Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that PERRY MICHAEL S (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 23,769 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $27.23 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the RCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, PERRY MICHAEL S (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,092 shares at an average price of $26.99 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 457,856 shares of AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL).