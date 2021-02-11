These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTR) is 7.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.44 and a high of $16.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.12% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 1.12% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.82, the stock is 3.94% and 9.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59782.0 and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 34.00% off its SMA200. CSTR registered 3.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.91.

The stock witnessed a -0.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.17%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) has around 403 employees, a market worth around $351.20M and $91.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.27 and Fwd P/E is 10.88. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.63% and -3.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $31.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.30% in year-over-year returns.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR), with 3.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.22% while institutional investors hold 42.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.95M, and float is at 18.37M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 35.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.27 million shares valued at $18.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the CSTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.75 million shares valued at $7.31 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BHZ Capital Management, LP which holds 0.55 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $5.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $4.6 million.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Turner James S. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Turner James S. Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $14.55 per share for a total of $36375.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Duncan Denis J. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 11,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $13.49 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24800.0 shares of the CSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Turner James S. Jr. (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $12.05 for $30125.0. The insider now directly holds 263,048 shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR).