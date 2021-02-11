These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is -0.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.64 and a high of $111.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESE stock was last observed hovering at around $103.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.04% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.69% lower than the price target low of $99.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.65, the stock is -0.26% and 0.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67292.0 and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. ESE registered -0.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $93.00.

The stock witnessed a -6.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is 3.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) has around 2713 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $732.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.61 and Fwd P/E is 27.77. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.87% and -8.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ESCO Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $169.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.90% in year-over-year returns.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE), with 614.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 98.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.03M, and float is at 25.42M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 95.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.48 million shares valued at $462.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.22% of the ESE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.76 million shares valued at $222.21 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.58 million shares representing 9.93% and valued at over $208.2 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $121.26 million.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STOLZE JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STOLZE JAMES M sold 8,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $104.23 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22069.0 shares.

ESCO Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that STOLZE JAMES M (Director) sold a total of 11,792 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $104.08 per share for $1.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30277.0 shares of the ESE stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 15.21% up over the past 12 months. Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) is -0.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.62.