These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) is -3.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.15 and a high of $69.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HURN stock was last observed hovering at around $57.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.95% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.03% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.98, the stock is 0.05% and 4.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85266.0 and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 23.36% off its SMA200. HURN registered -13.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.18.

The stock witnessed a -0.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.15%, and is 1.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) has around 3750 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $926.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.43. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.11% and -18.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $199.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 162.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.00% in year-over-year returns.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN), with 452.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 93.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.91M, and float is at 21.50M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 91.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 1.96 million shares valued at $77.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the HURN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.93 million shares valued at $76.06 million to account for 8.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Berkom & Associates Inc. which holds 1.91 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $112.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.18% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $96.79 million.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zumwalt Debra, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zumwalt Debra sold 205 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $56.79 per share for a total of $11642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19958.0 shares.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Roth James H (CEO) sold a total of 18,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $46.56 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HURN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, MCCARTNEY JOHN (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $43.59 for $43589.0. The insider now directly holds 63,008 shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN).

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 13.63% up over the past 12 months. CRA International Inc. (CRAI) is 12.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.95.