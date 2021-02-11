These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is 21.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.01 and a high of $26.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITRN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -22.05% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.19, the stock is 18.72% and 22.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78736.0 and changing 2.84% at the moment leaves the stock 43.01% off its SMA200. ITRN registered -9.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.09.

The stock witnessed a 19.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.65%, and is 19.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) has around 2908 employees, a market worth around $539.17M and $247.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.54. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.63% and -11.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $62.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN) Top Institutional Holders

98 institutions hold shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN), with 4.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.30% while institutional investors hold 69.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.81M, and float is at 18.24M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 53.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with over 2.53 million shares valued at $35.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.76% of the ITRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.93 million shares valued at $36.83 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gobi Capital LLC which holds 1.47 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $20.43 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.96% of the shares totaling 1.4 million with a market value of $19.47 million.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is 27.67% higher over the past 12 months. Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is 68.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 64080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.53.