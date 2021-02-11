These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is 11.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $18.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MGIC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $17.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.11% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.82% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.48, the stock is 4.64% and 10.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71602.0 and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 31.71% off its SMA200. MGIC registered 61.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.94%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) has around 2640 employees, a market worth around $835.54M and $357.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.04 and Fwd P/E is 22.41. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.84% and -3.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $94.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC), with 23.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.18% while institutional investors hold 44.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.03M, and float is at 25.95M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 23.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Limited with over 2.51 million shares valued at $32.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.13% of the MGIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 2.42 million shares valued at $31.71 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.63 million shares representing 1.30% and valued at over $8.33 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $7.72 million.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 14.72% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 31.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10480.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.