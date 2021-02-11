These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Stepan Company (SCL)

Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) is 2.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.33 and a high of $131.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCL stock was last observed hovering at around $123.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $134.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.92% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.82% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $122.43, the stock is 1.08% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62692.0 and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 10.92% off its SMA200. SCL registered 19.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.42.

The stock witnessed a -1.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.97%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Stepan Company (SCL) has around 2284 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.02 and Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.59% and -7.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Stepan Company (SCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stepan Company (SCL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stepan Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $456.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Stepan Company (SCL) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Stepan Company (SCL), with 714.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.18% while institutional investors hold 81.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.91M, and float is at 21.54M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 79.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.32 million shares valued at $396.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.78% of the SCL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.19 million shares valued at $238.98 million to account for 9.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HighTower Advisors, LLC which holds 1.98 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $215.94 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $134.86 million.

Stepan Company (SCL) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Stepan Company (SCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Catlett Janet Anne, the company’s VP, CHRO. SEC filings show that Catlett Janet Anne bought 2 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $118.25 per share for a total of $214.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2696.0 shares.

Stepan Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Catlett Janet Anne (VP, CHRO) sold a total of 642 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $118.25 per share for $75918.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1019.0 shares of the SCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, STEPAN F QUINN JR (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 12,281 shares at an average price of $120.04 for $1.47 million. The insider now directly holds 197,744 shares of Stepan Company (SCL).

Stepan Company (SCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Olin Corporation (OLN) that is trading 65.13% up over the past 12 months. Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is 32.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.15% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.91.