Things appear to be looking up for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is 17.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $19.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PINE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.61, the stock is 10.92% and 14.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59021.0 and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 19.33% off its SMA200. PINE registered -8.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.05.

The stock witnessed a 21.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.47%, and is 11.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 100.06 and Fwd P/E is 80.05. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 127.67% and -11.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $5.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,288.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 295.30% in year-over-year returns.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE), with 860.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.53% while institutional investors hold 79.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.46M, and float is at 6.07M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 70.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deprince, Race & Zollo, Inc. with over 0.76 million shares valued at $11.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.19% of the PINE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.37 million shares valued at $5.57 million to account for 4.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $5.51 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $5.51 million.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS, the company’s SR. VP, CFO & TREASURER. SEC filings show that PARTRIDGE MATTHEW MORRIS bought 1,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $24982.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1658.0 shares.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Decker Mark Okey Jr (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $13.92 per share for $13915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8850.0 shares of the PINE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Smith Daniel Earl (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & CORP SECRET) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.18 for $11175.0. The insider now directly holds 5,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. (PINE).