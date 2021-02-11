Things appear to be looking up for Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRPA) is 61.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.80 and a high of $76.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $39.40, the stock is -11.84% and 32.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75299.0 and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 155.61% off its SMA200. BRPA registered 286.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 268.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.65.

The stock witnessed a 31.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 266.51%, and is -36.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 16.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 302.04% and -48.82% from its 52-week high.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 983.30% this year.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA), with 1.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.78% while institutional investors hold 46.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.70M, and float is at 0.76M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 13.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $1.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.88% of the BRPA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bluefin Trading, LLC with 87900.0 shares valued at $0.92 million to account for 3.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Yakira Capital Management, Inc. which holds 16410.0 shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $0.17 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 829.0 with a market value of $8704.0.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (BRPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.