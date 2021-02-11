Things appear to be looking up for EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO)

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) is -1.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.04 and a high of $83.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NPO stock was last observed hovering at around $75.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.27% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.59% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.73, the stock is -4.10% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86250.0 and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 25.76% off its SMA200. NPO registered 25.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.49.

The stock witnessed a -8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.76%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $1.01B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.01. Distance from 52-week low is 148.77% and -11.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EnPro Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $229.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 426.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.90% in year-over-year returns.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO), with 363.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 98.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.50M, and float is at 20.17M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 96.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.16 million shares valued at $238.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.40% of the NPO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.01 million shares valued at $113.65 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.34 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $75.72 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $94.56 million.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bower Steven R., the company’s SVP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Bower Steven R. bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $48.18 per share for a total of $9636.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5975.0 shares.

EnPro Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Bower Steven R. (SVP, Controller and CAO) bought a total of 2,075 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $45.95 per share for $95337.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5775.0 shares of the NPO stock.

EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graco Inc. (GGG) that is trading 28.02% up over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 45.18% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.